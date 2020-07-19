A film dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the TASSR was shot in Naberezhnye Chelny

A film dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the TASSR was shot in Naberezhnye Chelny

July 18,.2020

A documentary film was shot in Naberezhnye Chelny dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the formation of the Tatar ASSR.

The shooting took place at the local history museum of the city, it was carried out by the film crew of the leading TV channel “Russia” Sergei Brilev.

The journalists were told about the history of Chelny, the construction of KAMAZ, the city and the Nizhnekamsk hydroelectric power station.

According to the director of the Museum of History and Local Lore, Yulia Kapitova, the honorary citizen of Naberezhnye Chelny Bilyal Kaneev, who is the editor-in-chief and author of articles of the Chelny encyclopedia, took an active part in the filming.

The film is scheduled to premiere at the end of August.

realnoevremya.ru