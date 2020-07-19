enrutat
Home / A film dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the TASSR was shot in Naberezhnye Chelny
A film dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the TASSR was shot in Naberezhnye Chelny

A film dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the TASSR was shot in Naberezhnye Chelny

in News, 19.07.2020 0 1

A film dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the TASSR was shot in Naberezhnye Chelny

July  18,.2020

A documentary film was shot in Naberezhnye Chelny dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the formation of the Tatar ASSR.

The shooting took place at the local history museum of the city, it was carried out by the film crew of the leading TV channel “Russia” Sergei Brilev.

The journalists were told about the history of Chelny, the construction of KAMAZ, the city and the Nizhnekamsk hydroelectric power station.

According to the director of the Museum of History and Local Lore, Yulia Kapitova, the honorary citizen of Naberezhnye Chelny Bilyal Kaneev, who is the editor-in-chief and author of articles of the Chelny encyclopedia, took an active part in the filming.

The film is scheduled to premiere at the end of August.

realnoevremya.ru

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Яндекс.Метрика 1992-2018 Бөтендөнья татар конгрессы, ОГРН 1031659011350 от 07.07.2000. Контакты. Политика конфиденциальности персональных данных
Все материалы сайта доступны по лицензии: Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International.