A flash mob with Tukay’s verses flew around the planet

Mai 01, 2020

The festival of the native language, which is held annually in the Republic of Tatarstan on April 26, usually is passed into a series of vibrant public events – a poetry rally at the Tukay monument, and the celebration of new laureates of the State Prize named after G. Tukaya in the field of literature and art. After lunch, until the evening, on Bauman Street, the popular action of the World Forum of Tatar Youth “Min Tatarcha Soilasham”.

This year, Mother’s language has been held no less grandiose, but taking into account the regime of self-isolation and counter measures against coronovirus infection, all events took place in the online format. The specifics of using modern communications and the “quarantine” mode helped to successfully conduct a flash mob “Bez-Tukayly Halyk”, in the framework of which hundreds of videos were sent to the portal of the World Tatars Congress, sent regions and cities of Tatarstan, Bashkortostan and other regions of Russia, as well as Turkey, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, America, Australia and other countries. This resonant action of international importance was paid special attention in the countries where representatives of the Tatar communities that took part in this flash mob live.

So, the article “Online inspiration of Tukay’s heirs in self-isolation” was published on the website of the authorized representative of Tatarstan in Kazakhstan. It refers to the work of flash mob participants living in Kazakhstan – in Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Aktyubinsk, Uralsk, as well as in the capital of the Republic of Kyrgyzstan Bishkek. Here are links on which compatriots of the Tatars of Central Asia can watch vivid video clips and clips made under severe restrictions. If you want to know in detail the contents of such an unusual publication of the website of the RT Representation as well as to see the fruits of the creativity of the Tatars of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, we advise you to do this online right now at the following address: https://tatkazah.tatarstan.ru/rus/index.htm/ news / 1738796.htm