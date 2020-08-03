A historical project has started in St. Petersburg

August 03, 2020

The project of the Tatar National-Cultural Autonomy of St. Petersburg is timed to the 100th anniversary of the formation of the Tatar Autonomous Soviet Socialist Republic, the head is Yarkaev Rais Marsovich.

Famous artists and honored representatives of the Tatar community of the city of St. Petersburg will share their knowledge about the sights of St. Petersburg associated with the Tatars.

Curator of the project – Deputy Chairman of the Tatar National-Cultural Autonomy of St. Petersburg – Alyushev Shamil Abdulovich.

The project is carried out with support of the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Tatarstan in the city of St. Petersburg and the Leningrad region, represented by Damir Rakhibovich Sabirov, as well as the public organization of Tatar women “Ak Kalfak-Neva”, the head of which is Rashitova Firaya Ilgizarovna.

On the first day of filming, as one of the venues, the organizers visited the Museum-Estate of G.R. Derzhavin.

A local historian, a member of the Union of local historians of St. Petersburg, a writer, translator Tagirzhanova Almira Naimovna told journalist and cameraman Sergei Kokhver about the life and work of Gabriel Romanovich Derzhavin, whose ancestors have Tatar roots.

The demonstration of finished videos is planned as part of the Days of Tatar Culture in St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region in September 2020.

Linara Nikolashkina,

author’s photo