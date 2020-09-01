A huge mural appeared in Kazan for the 100th anniversary of the TASSR

August 31, 2020

On Republic Day, a new mural appeared on the facade of the KFU building at 45 Moskovskaya Street. The centerpiece of the graffiti concept is the artisan who personifies the strength and wisdom of the people of Tatarstan.

“My work is reminiscent of our ancestors, who, while doing their craft, taught their native land. I am grateful to them. I hope that we will meet their expectations and continue their great work, ”commented Rustam QBIC on the idea of ​​the artist’s mural.

It is difficult to overestimate the fact that street artists finally came to an understanding and became to mutual understanding who, together with other authorities of the Republic of Tatarstan Damir Fattakhov, advocate control over cities.

“Street art is a unique genre that is always associated with a spiritual impulse, self-expression. We are glad that in recent years the creations of street artists have become a real decoration of the city, the embodiment of the most important value addresses, bearers of a unique cultural code, ”said Fattakhov.

business-gazeta.ru