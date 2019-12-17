A literary and musical evening was held in Tashkent dedicated to the 119th anniversary of Hassan Tufan

December 16, 2019

December 10, 2019 In the hall of the Center for Cultural and Political Relations of Tashkent under the Committee on Interethnic and Friendly Relations with Foreign Countries, a literary and musical evening dedicated to the 119th anniversary of the famous Tatar poet Hassan Tufan was held.

The event was organized by the Tatar-Bashkir creative association “Duslyk” with the support of TOCPC Tashkent.

The evening was opened by Rais Baimurzin, Honored Worker of Culture of Tatarstan and Bashkortostan.

“Fate did not stint me for severe trials. Nevertheless, I passionately love life – forever young, forever renewed, ”Hassan Tufan wrote. His poems can be called the pearls of Tatar poetry. Whatever the poet writes about, he writes about Man: simple, courageous, earthly. The amazing harmony and rare musicality of his poetry made it possible to call him a classic during his lifetime.

At the evening, students, schoolchildren, activists of the Olmazar branch of the Tashkent-based center of religious education took an active part. Participants of “Duslik” read poems by Hassan Tufan, performed songs and folk dances. The participants of the evening were shown a film about the life and work of the poet, prepared by Gabdulla Volkov. The sincerity, spontaneity and enthusiasm of the performers, the benevolence of the public created a unique atmosphere of goodness, joy and happiness from meeting with the real art and lyrics of Tufan.

Hassan Tufan (1900-1981) – an outstanding Tatar poet, Laureate of the State Prize of the RT named after G. Tukay, whose work is truly folk and enjoys great love. He was the same age as the turbulent and rich in historical events of the twentieth century and for decades remained on the crest of the highest achievements of Tatar poetry.

Fazlutdinova