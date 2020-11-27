A meeting with author of the book “Tatars on the banks of the Neva”

November 27, 2020

Permanent Representative of the Republic of Tatarstan Renat Valiullin met with the writer and author of the book “Tatars on the Banks of the Neva” Rakhim Telyashov. Also, the meeting was attended by a veteran of the Tatar social movement, the ideological inspirer of the publication and the main sponsor Shamil Alyushev.

The purpose of the meeting was to publish the main circulation of the publication “Tatars on the Banks of the Neva” and summarize the results of joint work on the preparation and collection of informational, historical, photo material of the manuscript.

The author expressed gratitude to Renat Valiullin and an employees of the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Tatarstan for their great help in preparing the publication “Tatars on the Banks of the Neva” and presented them with books with donative inscriptions.

Earlier, within the framework of events dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the formation of the Tatar Autonomous Soviet Socialist Republic, the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Tatarstan organized presentation of the publication, which were held with great success in St. Petersburg and Kazan.

We remind that Rakhim Telyashov in his book also talks about the modern period of development of the St. Petersburg Tatar social movement, which began almost in the second half of the 80s with beginning of “perestroika” in the country, with broad democratic transformations in socio-political and socio-economic life Russian society, which immediately affected the revitalization and revitalization of social activities of the St. Petersburg Tatars. In the city, one after another, national public organizations began to appear, annually began to carry out massive national-cultural projects.

The book describes the activities of the Tatar national-cultural, veteran, religious, women’s, sports and other associations. The book also tells about prominent representatives of the Tatar people who made a significant contribution to the economy, science and culture of the Northern capital.

The publication “Tatars on the Banks of the Neva” contains a lot of new and useful information, vividly tells about the history of the St. Petersburg Tatars, about their active participation in the fate of the country, about their enormous contribution to the defense of the hero-city of Leningrad from the Nazi invaders during the Great Patriotic War. Rakhim Telyashov’s work is encyclopedic, popular science, historical-linguistic, informational and cognitive, and is intended for a wide range of readers.

To purchase a book, you can contact the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Tatarstan.

