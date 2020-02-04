A memorial evening dedicated to Mukhlisa Zaripova was held in St. Petersburg

A memorial evening dedicated to Mukhlisa Zaripova was held in St. Petersburg

February 03, 2020

On February 2, a memorial evening dedicated to public activist Mukhlisa Khamzievna Zaripova was held at the Gorky Palace of Culture in St. Petersburg.

The event opened with a reading of sura from the Holy Quran with prayers in the name of her soul.

To honor the memory of a legendary mother and grandmother, daughter and granddaughter of Mukhlisa Zaripova came from Finland. At the tea table with traditional Tatar pastries, her associates and followers of the knowledge transferred by her gathered.

The guest was the Honored Artist of the RSFSR, People’s Artist of Tatarstan Albert Asadullin. He shared his fond memories of the outstanding personality of Mukhlisa Khamzievna.

tatspb.tatarstan.ru