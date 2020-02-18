A memorial evening dedicated to the 114th birthday of the famous Tatar poet was held in Moscow

February 17, 2020

At the library of the Tatar Cultural Center of Moscow, an evening of memory was held dedicated to the 114th birthday of the famous Tatar poet, Hero of the Soviet Union, Lenin Prize laureate Musa Jalil. The event was attended by daughter of the poet Chulpan Museevna Zalilova, the leaders of the Tatar autonomy of the capital, artists of creative groups of the shopping center, representatives of the Tatar public, the Bashkir and Azerbaijani communities of Moscow.

Speakers noted the enormous contribution of the poet and his comrades to the common victory over the enemy. The life and feat of the poet-patriot are a clear example of love for the motherland for young generations.