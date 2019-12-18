A monument to Gabdulla Tukay will be erected in the center of Tchelyabinsk

December 18, 2019

A monument to the great Tatar poet, literary critic, publicist, public figure and translator Gabdulla Tukay (1886-1913) will be erected in the Central District of Tchelyabinsk.

The initiator of the memorial was the Congress of Tatars of the Tchelyabinsk Region. The idea voiced by representatives of a regional public organization was supported by deputies of the Tchelyabinsk City Duma. On December 17, the people elected voted unanimously for the construction of the monument to Gabdulla Tukay.

A bronze sculpture on a granite pedestal will appear in the park near house No. 21 on Vorovsky Street.

Evgenia Alexandrova

uralpress.ru