A native of Kazan, a graduate of KFU headed the television channel “Astrakhan 24”

March 22, 2020

A native of Kazan, a graduate of KFU, Dinara Mezhitova, headed the television channel Astrakhan 24. Earlier, the post of general director of the channel was held by Stella Zvereva, who left this post on March 11.

Dinara Mezhitova was born on April 21, 1979 in Kazan. She graduated from Kazan State University with a degree in Law, worked in various state, commercial and public structures. Since 2014, she served as head of the editorial office of regional newspaper “Idel”, covering the life of the Tatars in the Astrakhan region. Since 2018, she became the main state customs inspector for public relations of the Astrakhan customs. Mezhitova is also head of the regional branch of the all-Russian public organization “Guild of Interethnic Journalism”. In different years – Deputy Chairman of the Tatar Culture Society “Duslyk”, member of the Council of the World Forum of Tatar Youth. Married, has four children.

We remind that the Tatar community continues to monitor what is happening in Astrakhan, where discussions about the possible appearance of a monument to Ivan the Terrible in the city do not cease. Meanwhile, as BUSINESS Online found out, the acuteness of the Tatar issue in the lower Volga is not limited to this story alone. In particular, it is possible that, according to the results of the future All-Russian population census – 2020, the number of ethnic Tatars here may sharply decrease. According to the 2010 census, a little more than 60 thousand people live in the region, which makes up 6% of the population. Only Russians (61%) and Kazakhs (about 15%) live more in the Astrakhan region.

business-gazeta.ru