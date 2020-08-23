A photo exhibition dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Tatarstan will open in the Sverdlovsk region

August 22, 2020

The Permanent Mission of the Republic of Tatarstan in the Sverdlovsk Region organizes the photo exhibition “Tatarstan – Ural, together and always! Ural Tatars on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of Tatarstan ”. The opening will take place on August 25 at 13:30 at Yekaterinburg, st. Sacco and Vanzetti, 24.

The exhibition will feature historical and contemporary photographs related to interregional cooperation between the Republic of Tatarstan and the Ural region.

The Permanent Representation of the Republic of Tatarstan in the Sverdlovsk region was established on May 25, 1996 by the decree of the first President of the Republic of Tatarstan, Mintimer Shaimiev. The state body has been operating for more than 20 years while simultaneously performing the functions of a regional representative office in the Urals. To date, reliable partnership and friendly relations have developed between the Republic of Tatarstan and the Ural regions. Mutual cooperation in the field of economics, science and technology, and in the field of humanitarian, cultural and educational activities is successfully developing.

ural.tatar