A photo exhibition in honor of the 100th anniversary of the TASSR solemnly opens in Yekaterinburg

A photo exhibition in honor of the 100th anniversary of the TASSR solemnly opened in Yekaterinburg

26.08.2020

On August 25, at the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Tatarstan in the Sverdlovsk Region, the grand opening of the photo exhibition “Tatarstan – Ural, Together and Always! Ural Tatars on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of Tatarstan ” took place.

Permanent Representative of the Republic of Tatarstan in the Sverdlovsk Region Kh.M. Gilfanov spoke about the photo exhibition, interregional cooperation of the Republic of Tatarstan and the Ural region. Permanent Representative of the Republic of Tatarstan also presented Certificates of honor for long-term cooperation and great contribution to development and promotion of the national cultural traditions between the Tatars of the Sverdlovsk region, and in connection with the anniversary to Albitova Fauzia Shamsievna, head of the senior group of the People’s collective “Ensemble of Tatar and Bashkir culture” Yoldyz “and Safina Raisa Khadyevna, soloist of the senior group of the People’s collective “Ensemble of Tatar and Bashkir culture” Yoldyz “.

Heads of the Tatar public organizations made a welcoming speech: Chairman of the Board of the Regional Public Organization KTSS “Tatars of the Urals” R.A. Askarov; Chairman of the national-cultural autonomy of the Tatars of Yekaterinburg V.F. Yakhin; head of the Sverdlovsk regional public organization for development of friendship of peoples “Tatars of the Urals” S.Kh. Tamindarova.

The exhibition presents historical and contemporary photographs related to interregional cooperation between the Republic of Tatarstan and the Ural region.

Anyone can see the exhibition at the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Tatarstan in the Sverdlovsk region at 24 Sakko and Vanzetti. Opening hours: Mon-Fri from 11.00 to 19.00.

Permanent Mission of the Republic of Tatarstan in the Sverdlovsk Region