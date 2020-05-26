A representative of the Ramiev family expressed gratitude to the chairman of the National Council

May 25, 2020

The representative of the Ramievs family, the granddaughter of the Tatar and Turkish public figure, scientist Sadri Maksudi – Gyunyul Pultar, as well as a researcher at the Institute of Turkology Research at the University of Marmara (Istanbul) Laysan Shahin sent a letter of thanks to Chairman of the National Council of the World Tatars Congress V.G. Shaikhraziev for support and assistance in holding an international scientific conference on the occasion of the 160th anniversary of the birth of Zakir Ramiev (Derdmend) “The place of the RamievA family in the socio-cultural history of the Volga-Ural Tatars”, organized in Istanbul.