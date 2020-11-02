A resident of Brussels Roza Khanym Abazova received an award from her historical homeland

Roza Abazova was awarded a commemorative sign “100 years of the formation of the Tatar ASSR”. In connection with current anniversary events in Tatarstan, this award is presented to persons who have made a significant contribution to the state, socio-economic, scientific and cultural development of the republic. The activities of Rosa Abazova, the leader of public organization “Tatars of Belgium”, in strengthening interethnic peace and harmony, preserving and enhancing the cultural and spiritual heritage of her people is of great importance for the image of the historical homeland. With these words, Danis Shakirov, Chairman of the VKT Executive Committee, handed the award to the honorary Tatar of Belgium. As a sign of respect for her venerable age, gift editions of books were also sent with good wishes.

Rosa khanim Abazova’s professional career was associated with literature: she was a columnist in a large library of one of the scientific institutes of Kabardino-Balkaria, head of a public library in Nalchik. In addition, it was there, in Nalchik, that she stood at the origins of the creation of the Tatar group, for many years she was the leader and soul of the community. Roza khanim has a wealth of experience in preserving her native language and culture outside her historical homeland, and, despite her old age, is still active in her efforts to help the national issue. She has been living in Belgium for more than 15 years, here she has two daughters, one son lives in Nalchik. She has 8 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Roza hanym comes from the Sarmanovsky district of the Republic of Tatarstan, it was there that in the post-war years she began her career. She never lost ties with her small homeland and now often comes to Sarmanovo. The Belgian Tatars treat their spiritual leader with great respect. Such an unusual attention to her personality, assessment of her social activities moved Rosa Hanım to tears.

Lilia Schmitz

Belgium