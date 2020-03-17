A schoolboy from Kazan wins the “silver” of the European Championship in GO

March 17, 2020

Askar Khusainov, a schoolboy from Kazan, has won a silver medal at the European Championship in youth among youth under 12 years old. Competitions were held on March 11-14 in the city of Stubicke-Toplice (Croatia) in three age categories: under 12, 16 and 20 years.

Askar is studying at the school of the Olympic reserve for chess, checkers, named after R.G. Nezhmetdinov and already has several victories. He became the two-time champion of the Russian championship up to 9 and 12 years old, the bronze medalist of the team championship of Russia up to 12 years old, the champion of the team championship of the Volga Federal District.