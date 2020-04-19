A schoolgirl from Agryz district prepared an original gift for the 100th anniversary of the TASSR

April 8, 2020

A pupil of the 3rd grade of the Tersinskaya secondary school, Azalia Sibatova, joined the campaign # Sididoma.

“I like to draw, participate in various competitions,” says Azalia.

Together with mother Aliya, they with pleasure studied the needlework of our ancestors, which fabrics, paints, threads were used. In anticipation of an important event – the centenary of TASSR – a schoolgirl made an original painted tablecloth and enriched it with national jewelry using special paint used to apply a picture to the fabric.

– We set ourselves the task of teaching our children national traditions and customs. Needlework helps the child to think, develop abilities, spend time with benefit, – says the girl’s mother Aliya.

