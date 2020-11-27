A series of documentaries dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the TASSR was shot in the Republic of Tatarstan

A series of documentaries dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the TASSR was shot in the Republic of Tatarstan

November 26, 2020

The first film tells about the origins of the statehood of Tatarstan (Volga Bulgaria – Kazan Khanate – Kazan province) and the preconditions for creation of the Tatar ASSR, as well as the consequences of the 1917 revolution and the transfer of power into the hands of the Soviets.

The second part of the cycle tells about the life of the republic in the 1920s and 1940s: the first five-year plans, the restoration of the national economy, collectivization, the contribution of the TASSR to the victory in the Great Patriotic War.

The third film is dedicated to the era of post-war reconstruction, economic reforms of 1953-1964, the creation of large industrial complexes – KAMAZ and Nizhnekamskneftekhim.

The fourth episode tells about formation of market relations, the growth of national identity, the adoption of the Declaration of State Sovereignty of Tatarstan and the Constitution of Tatarstan, international cooperation and the implementation of major republican programs.

The fifth film, “The era of the revival of the Tatar culture”, explains how the outstanding artists, writers, playwrights and composers of the TASSR worked during the period of the triumph of socialist realism.

The sixth part of the cycle, “The Heroic Past and Innovative Present of Tatarstan,” tells what path the republic went through – from the new economic policy of the 1920s to the Strategy of the Social and Economic Development of the Republic of Tatarstan for the period up to 2030.

Experts in the seventh episode of the cycle dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the TASSR – “National Pedagogy. History and Modernity “.

The eighth film is “Formation of Science in the TASSR”. In the 20s of the last century, because of the revolution, scientific personnel migrated, and the republic lost most of its professors. But research did not stop. Various scientific schools, first of all – mathematical, physical, medical, developed in the 1920s.

You can get acquainted with films about the history of TASSR on the official website 100tatarstan.ru – http://100tatarstan.ru/news/rubric/list/mediagalereya.

tatar-inform.ru