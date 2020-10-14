A stand dedicated to the USSR Ambassador to Afghanistan Fikryat Tabeev  opens in Kabul

An information stand has been opened at the Russian Center for Science and Culture in Kabul, dedicated to the work of the first secretary of the regional committee of the TASSR Fikryat Tabeyev during his work as the USSR ambassador to Afghanistan. The opening took place live during a teleconference Kazan – Moscow – Kabul, in which Tatarstan Deputy Prime Minister Vasil Shaikhraziev took part.

“This is a very significant event for the Tatar community in Afghanistan. The first secretary of the regional committee, Fikrat Tabeyev, has worked as the USSR ambassador to Afghanistan since December 1979 and from the first days raised the issue of the withdrawal of Soviet troops. Thanks to his Tatar ingenuity and successful diplomatic work, he managed to save more than one thousand lives of local residents and Soviet citizens, ”Rustam Khabibullin, General Director of the Charitable Patriotic Fund of Muslims, commented on the opening of the stand.

According to him, all the leaders of Tatarstan – supporters of interethnic unity, promoting the values ​​of preserving peace – have always been ready to help the people of Afghanistan. Thus, the first President of Tatarstan Mintimer Shaimiev in 2001 sent 200 tons of flour and 100 tons of sugar to Afghanistan as humanitarian aid. And with the assistance of the current President of the republic, chairman of the strategic vision group “Russia – Islamic World” Rustam Minnikhanov, a car with vital medicines was sent to help the residents of Afghanistan.

The stand has been opened at the initiative of Deputy Prime Minister of Tatarstan Vasil Shaikhraziev, representative of the Charitable Patriotic Fund of Muslims of Russia in Afghanistan Mohammad Yusuf Shinvari and the Tatar community of Afghanistan. The organizer was Vyacheslav Nekrasov, representative of Rossotrudnichestvo in the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan.

