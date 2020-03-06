A student from Kazan became the winner of the Technokubok (Technocup) programming competition

March 05, 2020

The eleventh grader from Kazan, Ildar Gainullin, became the absolute winner of the Technocup programming competition for schoolchildren.

More than 550 participants from Russia and other CIS countries competed in the final round. The winners were 24 students, another 120 received the status of winners.

“The first place was taken by a student of the Lyceum named after N.I. Lobachevsky KFU Ildar Gainullin, who solved all the problems and scored 13 thousand 121 points,” the center organizing the competition said in a statement.

The Olympiad took place at 17 full-time venues in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Nizhny Novgorod, Izhevsk, Chelyabinsk, Yekaterinburg, Voronezh, Krasnoyarsk and Kazan. Pupils from Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Ukraine joined the competition.

The Olympiad has been held for five years, during which time more than 25 thousand students became its participants. This year, Tekhnokubok received the status of the first level olympiad in the “informatics” profile in the list of school olympiads. This gives winners and prize winners the opportunity to enter specialized faculties without exams.

