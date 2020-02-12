A Tatar designer participates in the competition for the mascot of the All-Russian Population Census

Tatar designer Ratmir Akhiyarov is participating in the competition for the best mascot of the All-Russian Population Census to be held in October.

Akhiyarov submitted two works to the competition. “Two of my works depict birds. The census will take place in the fall, so I chose the “patriotic birds” wintering in their native lands. People have always lived together with birds, I compared the census takers with hard-working birds, ”the author explained his choice.

The first version depicts magpie. “In folklore, magpie always brings news. As a child I was told that if a magpie flies in, then wait for a guest with good news. Forty as a talisman of the census gives hope that, arriving in each house, it brings good news, ”said Ratmir Akhiyarov.

According to him, the birds in the second version of the mascot were also chosen by chance.

“According to the terms of the competition, it is necessary to use red, green, yellow, blue colors, so I chose the appropriate birds. All of them fly with paraphernalia, which must be present at every scribe. A finch with an electronic profile, a magpie with a bag, a titmouse with a scarf, a dove has a hat. I think that the idea and the technical execution coincided very well, ”the designer shared.

You can vote for the mascot of the 2020 All-Russian Population Census on the official website.

Guluza Ibragimova

tatar-inform.ru