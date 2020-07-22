A traveling exhibition “Tatar ASSR – Republic of Tatarstan: time, events, people” in Mendeleevsk has opened

The project was organized by the National Museum of the Republic of Tatarstan on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the TASSR. In the opinion of Raisa Kurshakova and Lyubov Ryabova, who came to the exhibition, the stands are impressive. The work of this large-scale project in the regions of the republic will become one of the important events of the anniversary year.

The traveling exposition introduces historical documents, photographs of Tatar public figures who stood at the origins of the republic. Photo annotations are given in two state languages ​​of the Republic of Tatarstan.

Sections are devoted to the formation of autonomy, socio – economic development of the region, rich cultural heritage, sports achievements. Two stands are dedicated to the history of the Great Patriotic War. One photo from this section is related to our area.

According to Olga Bodnar, an employee of the Museum of Local Lore, the picture tells about the transfer of a tank column “Kolkhoznik Tataria” to a military unit by the delegation of the TASSR in 1943. “In the fall of 1942, at the initiative of the youth of the Sabinsky district, in the rural areas of Tatarstan, fundraising for the tank column “Kolkhoznik Tataria” was launched. In total, rural workers collected 100 million rubles. On May 5, 1943, a tank column of 200 thirty-fours was handed over by the TASSR delegation to three brigades of the 10th Tank Corps in the front-line Stary Oskol. The corps commander was our fellow countryman, a native of Kurakov, Major General of Tank Forces Vasily Burkov, ”said a museum employee.

In addition, our region has actively joined this collection. In the files of the district of the war years, you can find publications on the results. In one of the regional newspapers there is an article with the headline “For a tank column”, which says that 4 thousand rubles have already been collected in the collective farm “Kzyl Yulduz”, three thousand rubles have been donated for the construction of the column by the agricultural cartel “Kzyl Bayrak”. And such materials are found in every issue of 1942.

Let us remind you that the exhibition will run until August 10.

mendeleevskyi.ru