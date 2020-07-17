A trip to a Tatar village and a complex for the preservation of traditional technologies: the winners of the presidential grants competition announced

A trip to a Tatar village and a complex for the preservation of traditional technologies: the winners of the presidential grants competition announced

July 17, 2020

The results of the second competition of the Presidential Grants Foundation, among non-profit organizations participating in the development of civil society institutions, implementing socially significant projects and projects in the field of protecting human and civil rights and freedoms, have been summed up.

This year, the competition was tough, a record number of applications had been submitted for the competition – 11,085. Grants totaling 4.6 billion rubles will be received by 2,402 organizations. Among the winners there are 66 Tatarstan projects of various topics, 25 of them are aimed at implementing tasks in the field of culture.

Thus, ANO “TIC” (Zelenodolsk region) defended the project “Travel to the Tatar village. Preservation of the heritage of Kayum Nasyri ”. It involves the creation of an in-depth tourist route through the objects associated with the great scientist Kayum Nasyri, in the villages of Malye Shirdany and Bolshie Achasyry.

The Association “Complex for the Preservation and Development of Traditional Lifestyle, Technologies and Crafts” Old Volga “has won a grant to hold the festival of the Volga traditional lifestyle and crafts” People’s Boat “. The result of the project implementation, according to the organizers, will be the emergence of a topical center of competence in the field of Volga ethnography, folklore and crafts. It is supposed to comprehend local technologies of river wooden shipbuilding, practical work with craftsmen of the older generation in order to preserve and transfer skills “from hand to hand” to younger ones.

addnt.ru