A unique exhibition of Tatar shamailies will open in St. Petersburg

February 08, 2020

Renat Valiullin, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Tatarstan in the City of St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region, met with Director of the State Museum of the History of Religion of St. Petersburg, Lyubov Musienko. At the meeting, the parties discussed the opening of the exhibition “Beauty, Pleasing to Allah,” dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the founding of the TASSR.

The exhibition will feature over 50 Kazan shamailes, demonstrating thematic and stylistic diversity. The earliest shamail is dated 1849. The presence of copyright lithographic shamailles will give the exhibition special value.

Despite the vastness of the collection, the exposition has never before become the subject of an extensive display. The Museum of the History of Religion will present for the first time this exposition of shamail, as a necessary attribute of religious practice and a special type of Muslim art, for a wide range of visitors.

The Museum of the History of Religion is the only one in Russia and one of the few museums in the world whose exhibits represent the history of the emergence and development of religion. The collection of the museum has more than 180,000 exhibits, the oldest of which date back to the 6th millennium BC. e.

The grand opening of the exhibition will take place on February 13 at 16.00.

State Museum of the History of Religion, ul. Pochtamskaya, d.14

tatspb.tatarstan.ru