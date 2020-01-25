A visiting meeting of the Ak Kalfak organization of the Nizhny Novgorod Region will be held on February 7

January 25, 2020

The traditional visiting expanded meeting of the Ak Kalfak women’s organization with the participation of women leaders of local organizations from the areas of compact Tatars will be held on February 7. This time in Kochko-Pozharki of the Sergach district, reports the autonomy of the Tatars of the Nizhny Novgorod region – RNATNO in social networks.

Within the framework of the event, a round table will be held on the theme “Preservation and development of Tatar culture in modern sociocultural conditions”.

The program will end with a contest among women’s teams of various organizations and districts “Shepe Tue” (gatherings), initiated by Ak Kalfak activist Alsu Akhmetbaeva, head of the Pozharskaya SOSH MBO Kochko-Pozharsky kindergarten. By the way, two years ago, on the basis of this kindergarten, an away meeting of “Ak kalfak” was held, for which we are very grateful to the staff of this institution.