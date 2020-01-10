About 100 Tatarstan pilgrims  commit Umra  these days

January 09, 2020

The first group of pilgrims from Tatarstan in 2020 will commit the Umra in Mecca – a small pilgrimage related to visiting holy places for Muslims in Saudi Arabia, which takes place at any time of the year, except for the month intended for the Hajj.

It should be noted that the first group of 74 people, led by kazy of the South-East of the Republic of Tatarstan, Marat Hazrat Mardanshin, left Tatarstan for Saudi Arabia on January 4. On a Turkish Airlines flight from Kazan, they flew to Istanbul, and from there to Medina. Following her on January 6, another group of Tatarstan pilgrims consisting of 15 people went to small Hajj. The group is headed by Imam Khatyb of the Dinislam Mosque in Kazan, Insaf Hazrat Ibatullin. All believers make a small pilgrimage under the Umra

program of the only official Hajj operator in Tatarstan, DUM RT Hajj. The program includes meals, accommodation, transfers and flights, as well as legal, medical and qualified advisory support.

Tatarstan pilgrims crossed mikat in the area of ​​Zul-Khuleif, located 11 km from the mosque of the Prophet Muhammad in Medina, and entered the state of ihram: dressed in white robes, made an intention to vomit Umra. From Medina, believers on buses arrived in Mecca. According to the rules of the rituals of the small Hajj, pilgrims made 7 rounds around the Holy Kaaba in the al-Haram mosque, then crossed the path between the mountains of Safa and Marwa. After that they make Umra, continue to recite prayers in the mosque of al-Haram, and also visit memorial sites of Mecca.

It is expected that the first group that committed the Umra will return to Kazan on January 16, and the next will fly to Saudi Arabia on January 26.

It is worth emphasizing that “DUM RT Hajj” is accredited to carry out its activities by the Hajj Mission of Russia and is included in the Unified Federal Register of Tour Operators under the number RTO 018911. “DUM RT Hajj” has experience in organizing small and big pilgrimages and guarantees the safe and reliable execution of the fifth pillar Islam according to the Hanafi madhhab.

dumrt.ru