Achyk University has launched a free online course on public speaking

The Achyk University project has launched a free online course on public speaking skills “SuilumSkills”. To participate, you only need access to the Internet and knowledge of the Tatar language at a basic level.

Course participants will be able to learn how to perform on stage, prepare a speech, put a voice, interact with the audience and much more. The course consists of six lessons with a total duration of 3 hours 50 minutes. Upon completion of the training, participants receive an electronic certificate.

ural.tatar