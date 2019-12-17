Activists of   Ak Kalfak Samara took part in the exhibition-fair “Christmas Volga Patterns”

December 16, 2019

Activists of the Ak Kalfak Samara organization took part in one of the region’s most significant events in the field of arts and crafts – the exhibition-fair “Christmas patterns of the Volga Region”.

Gulnara Nasyyrova presented national costumes and traditional Tatar embroidery. She spoke about the appearance and development of the attributes of Tatar clothing, not forgetting to mention their analogues and meaning. Rimma Nizamova with her family introduced guests to the national Tatar cuisine. Milyausha Zavyalova shared modern trends in the development of floral ornament and its embodiment not only in traditional materials, but also in modern technologies of decorative and applied art.

Ekaterina Zavyalova