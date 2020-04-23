Address by Mufti of Tatarstan on the occasion of the upcoming Holy month of Ramadan

April 23, 2020

Bismillahir-rahmanir-rahim

Assalamu alaikum wa rahmatullahi wa barakatuhu

Dear brothers and sisters!

The hearts of Muslim believers these days are filled with happiness in anticipation of the great, blessed, good and holy month of Ramadan. A few hours remained before its onset – with awe of the soul we will meet Ramadan today after sunset. I heartily congratulate fellow believers on this long-awaited event!

A new crescent in the night sky will usher in the coming of grace, that we can now become much closer to the Almighty through fasting, reading Kuryan, doing good deeds and worship. In the month of Ramadan, the Creator gives us invaluable opportunities: He opens the gates of Paradise and closes the gates of Hell, writes down our good efforts in multiple sizes and gives us great rewards for them, frees us from the pernicious teachings of the shaitan … Thus, Allah Himself helps Muslims to do as much as possible righteous deeds and attain His contentment. Verily, Ramadan is the best time for repentance and a chance to ennoble your temper, to lose a heavy burden of your own sins!

Unfortunately, this year we meet the blessed month of Ramadan against the backdrop of sad events. Our country, republic and the whole world is in mortal danger – humanity is overcome by a coronavirus infection, which does not divide people by age and nationality, material condition, religious and ideological beliefs. The epidemic made us think about the mortality of this world and the inevitability of holding the Almighty accountable for our deeds. Many have realized that earthly life is the path to eternal life, and all worldly trials are preparation for it. But despite the fact that coronavirus and self-isolation measures have made adjustments to our lives, they do not give indulgences and do not prevent us from fasting – the most valuable form of worship in the Holy Month is. On the contrary, sincere Uraza and faithful and sincere fulfillment of other worships during the month of Ramadan can help us defeat the epidemic. Fasting is not just physical abstinence from food and drink, but the desire for spiritual purification: abstinence from envy and anger, taming one’s nufs (ego), desire to do good, perfect one’s inner world.

Mufti of Tatartsan Kamil khazrat Samigullin