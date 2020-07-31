Address by the President of the Republic of Tatarstan R.N. Minnikhanov on the occasion of the holiday of Eid al-Adha

July 31, 2020

Dear Muslims of Tatarstan!

Dear compatriots!

I sincerely congratulate you on the holy holiday of Eid al-Adha.

On this blessed day, millions of Muslims around the world, turning their gaze to Mecca and making atoning sacrifices, solemnly glorify All-Merciful Allah for his inexhaustible mercies bestowed on the entire human race. Eid al-Adha is a time of moral purification and good deeds.

Turning to the Almighty with sincere prayers for peace and unity, asking for help in creative labors, for granting of happiness, health and well-being to our family and friends, each of us sincerely wishes to be heard. We believe that the unshakable spiritual ideals of goodness, love and justice will find their due place in the hearts of people, embodied in socially useful, godly deeds and actions.

Unfortunately, due to the pandemic this year, believers do not have the opportunity to participate in Hajj to holy places. However, this in no way diminishes enduring spiritual significance of Eid al-Adha, which is filled with an even higher humane meaning under conditions of difficult trials.

When one man asked the Prophet Muhammad what is the best manifestation of Islam, he replied: “The best thing is that you feed people and greet those you know and do not know.” It is gratifying that the Muslims of the republic, along with the Orthodox and representatives of other religions, in fact prove their adherence to true values, providing comprehensive support to fellow citizens in need, people with disabilities, old people and large families.

May Eid al-Adha again grant us the joy of communication with the Almighty, add strength and optimism, inspire good deeds and noble deeds, give us hope and peace of mind!

I wish you all good health, happiness and prosperity!

President of the Republic of Tatarstan R.N. Minnikhanov