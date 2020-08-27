Afghan representatives ask to open a Tatar school in the republic

August 26, 2020

Representatives of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and the Republic of Tatarstan spoke about development of cooperation between the youth organizations. During the teleconference “Kabul – Moscow – Kazan” at the Executive Committee of the World Congress of Tatars, representatives of Afghanistan asked to open a Tatar school in the Islamic republic for development of the Tatar language.

“In order for the Tatars of Afghanistan to study their native language and not forget their culture, we ask to open a Tatar school,” deputy Mukhamadi Abdullah addressed the representatives of Tatarstan. Also, during the meeting, a proposal was made on an agreement between universities and joint research activities.

Deputy Prime Minister of Tatarstan Vasil Shaikhraziev believes that the main task of aksakals (elders) and the Government is to bring up and educate young people, to grow a worthy replacement.

“We understand that exchange of experience between Tatarstan and the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan will be useful for the both sides. Graduates of secondary schools strive to get education in universities, actively participate in student movements. We must give young people the opportunity to fully reveal their inner potential, ”he said.

Dina Gaizatullina, Chairperson of the Association of Youth Governments of Russia, said that according to the results of annual rating, the Youth Government of Tatarstan became a leader. “Today we share our experience and get acquainted with the work of our colleagues, because our views have common ground. I hope that we will draw up a plan for further systematic work, ”she expressed her wish.

The online meeting was also attended by representatives of higher education institutions, the youth parliament and a religious organization.

tatar-inform.ru