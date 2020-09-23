enrutat
Agryz summed up the results of the Interregional Action “Gyzzet Chatkylary” (“Sparks of Gizzat”)

The Central Library of MBUK “Agryz Central Library System” thanks all the participants of the Interregional Network Action “Gyzzet Chatkylary” (“Sparks of Gizzat”), which was held from August 15 to September 15, 2020 as part of the 125th anniversary of the birth of the Tatar playwright Tazi Gizzat.

72 participants from different districts of Tatarstan and neighboring regions – Bashkortostan and Udmurtia took part in the action.

All   the  participants of the network action were presented with electronic certificates.

agryz-rt.ru

 

