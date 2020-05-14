Ak Bars Player Visits 94-Year-Old Veteran

May 14, 2020

Azgat Mirsyapov, a 94-year-old veteran of the World War II from Nizhnekamsk, is a long-time hockey fan. On the eve of the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the Great Victory, he dreamed of meeting with the Ak Bars player and his dream came true.

Defender of the Kazan team Kamil Fazylzyanov came to visit a veteran and handed him a team sweater and gift set.

– We learned that we have an Ak Bars fan who lives in Nizhnekamsk. We decided to thank the whole team for the Victory! – said the defender of the hockey club Ak Bars Kamil Fazylzyanov.

Despite his advanced age, an elderly fan admitted that he watches all the matches of the team and knows the entire composition of Ak Bars.

