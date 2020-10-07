Akhmetov: The attitude of some ministers to the Tatar language leaves much to be desired

October 06, 2020

Kazan hosted a meeting of the Commission under President of the Republic of Tatarstan on the preservation and development of the Tatar language. The chief of the commission, deputy chairman of the State Council of the Republic of Tatarstan Marat Akhmetov noted that “the attitude of some heads of ministries and departments to the Tatar language leaves much to be desired.”

“Not all ministers speak in Tatar. In some ministries, official websites in Tatar are very poorly maintained. These are, for example, the ministries of sports, youth affairs, transport and road facilities, health care, the Investment Development Agency. Today, the attitude towards the language here leaves much to be desired, ”Akhmetov said.

In his opinion, the ministries need to prepare an appeal to President of Tatarstan explaining the implementation of the legislation on the two state languages.

“There are ministers who speak Tatar but speak only in Russian at meetings. We will analyze it all and bring it to the President of the republic. Because we need a personal example, especially by leaders. We will also analyze the sites of municipal districts. At weekly meetings with participation of President of the Republic of Tatarstan, we will also discuss development and preservation of the Tatar language. Because there are leaders who are responsible for this matter, ”concluded Akhmetov.

Nadezhda Gordeeva

tatar-inform.ru