Albina Shagimuratova wins the International Classical Music Awards

The famous Russian opera singer, Honored Artist of the Russian Federation Albina Shagimuratova became the laureate of the International Classical Music Awards. The People’s Artist of the Republic of Tatarstan shared this on her page on the Instagram social network.

“Finally, my award has arrived from Switzerland. Thank you, ”the opera diva noted on her page under the photo of the award.

The ICMA International Award is the only independent international award in the field of classical music. The ICMA has been awarded since 2011. The jury includes representatives of the leading music publications, portals and radio stations of European countries, including the radio station Orpheus.