Alina Zagitova will perform in Tatyana Navka’s ice show “Sleeping Beauty”

Alina Zagitova, the 2018 Olympic champion in figure skating, will perform in the “Sleeping Beauty” ice show, directed by Tatiana Navka. The performances are planned to be shown on the ice of the Megasport Arena in late December 2020 and early January next year.

“Dear friends, we answer the most popular question: yes, Alina Zagitova will take part in the show this year. We are sure that many of you will be very happy with this news! We are waiting for you on our fairy tales! ” – reported on the show’s official Instagram account.

tatar-inform.ru