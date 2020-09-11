All polling stations opened in Tatarstan

September 11, 2020

All polling stations have opened in Tatarstan at 8 am. Chairman of the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Tatarstan Andrei Kondratyev told about this at a press conference at the Tatar-inform news agency.

“All 2807 polling stations have been opened and are working. When I was driving to you [to the press conference], I managed to enter two polling stations on the way, there are already voters and they are voting, ”he said.

He recalled that at all polling stations, those who came will be given masks and gloves, and temperature will be measured.

One of the first to vote became deputy of the State Duma of the Russian Federation from Tatarstan Airat Farrakhov. The parliamentarian cast his vote at the place of registration in the village of Aldermysh, Vysokogorsky district of the Republic of Tatarstan and noted that “anti-coronavirus” security measures are strictly observed.

We remind that the autumn voting in Tatarstan will take place on September 11, 12 and 13. The status of a single voting day is fixed for September 13. Four election campaigns began in the republic at the same time: elections of President of the Republic of Tatarstan, of deputies of local authorities, as well as additional elections to the State Duma of the Russian Federation and the State Council of the Republic of Tatarstan in two constituencies.

tatar-inform.ru