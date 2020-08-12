Almetyevsk took over the flag of the 100th anniversary of the TASSR

12.08.2020

During the session of the Council of the Almetyevsk region and the meeting of the city council, Almetyevsk took over the flag of the 100th anniversary of the TASSR. Farid Mukhametshin took part in the ceremony and noted the great contribution of the oil capital to the formation of Tatarstan.

“I must say that Almetyevsk’s contribution to this business was very, very significant. If there was no big Tatarstan oil, probably such a wonderful city would not have turned out. Probably, the republic would not have been able to do a lot of what today is appreciated by the residents of not only our republic, ”Mukhametshin said.

The head of the Almetyevsk region, Timur Nagumanov, put a patch with the city’s emblem on the flag.

“As part of the 100th anniversary of the TASSR, I want to thank all the veterans who today found the strength to be with us. This is the main thing for us. We look at you, and I understand that we have a great responsibility, ”said Timur Nagumanov.

Also, the head of the oil city expressed condolences in connection with the death of the honorary citizen of Almetyevsk and the honorary oilman of the TASSR Anvar Safiullin.

Anvar Safiullin was awarded the title of Hero of Socialist Labor, awarded the Orders of the Red Banner of Labor, Lenin, and medals. He was also an honorary oil worker of the TASSR and an honorary citizen of Almetyevsk. He died on August 11 at the 94th year of life.

