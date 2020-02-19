Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Syrian Arab Republic to the Russian Federation arrived in Nizhnevartovsk on a working visit

February 19, 2020

On February 18, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Syrian Arab Republic to the Russian Federation, Riad Haddad, arrived in Nizhnevartovsk on a working visit. According to the Department of Public and External Relations, he became a member of the third international scientific and practical forum “Oil Capital”. Also. in the second part of the program, he met with representatives of national public associations and Muslim religious organizations – it was dedicated to the neighborhood of different peoples and religions of Syria. Mufti RDUM of the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug-Yugra Tahir Hazrat Samatov, Deputy Chairman of the RPO NKAT of the city of Surgut Rif Sadyykov, activists of the Union of Tatar Youth also took part in this event. But our activist Ramil Gataullin personally rescued by our traditional sweet “Chakchak”.

At this meeting, they discussed the traditions of peaceful good neighborliness of different peoples. The close interaction of citizens and regional municipal authorities allows preserving the ethnic uniqueness of the peoples living here. The guest of honor also noted the interest of spiritual leaders and leaders of national public associations in maintaining interfaith and interethnic peace and harmony.

“Respect for each other is the basis of the unity of any civilized society. The strategy of the state national policy of the Syrian Arab Republic is based on strengthening close spiritual ties of all the peoples living in the country. ”At the end of the meeting, Riad Haddad thanked all Ugra residents for supporting the Syrian people and expressed hope for further good neighborly cooperation between the two countries – Russia and Syria.

Gulchachak Fathulova

Surgut