An evening of poetry will be held in Samara

February 11, 2020

February 15 marks the 114th anniversary of the birth of the great poet Musa Jalil

On February 16, in GKUSO “House of Friendship of Peoples” (Voronezhskaya St. 9), an evening of poetry will be dedicated to the work of Musa Jalil.

The event starts at 15 o’clock.

Free admission.

The organizer is the youth wing of COTO Tugan Tel.

samtatnews.ru