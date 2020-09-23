An exhibition in honor of the 100th anniversary of the formation of the Tatar ASSR opened in the Federation Council

The exhibitions held annually by the Union of Artists of the Republic of Tatarstan in the Federation Council have already become a good tradition. To participate in the exposition in honor of the 100th anniversary of the formation of the Tatar Autonomous Soviet Socialist Republic, 75 of the best painting, graphic and applied works were selected, said Lilia Gumerova, chair of the Federation Council Committee on Science, Education and Culture.

“But this exhibition is special, because now our entire great multinational country, together with the people of Tatarstan, celebrates the 100th anniversary of the founding of the republic,” said Gumerova.

Senator, opening the exhibition, noted that the works of Tatar artists are distinguished by a special flavor, warmth and soulfulness. “As a representative of the Republic of Bashkortostan in the Federation Council, I want to note the special friendly relations that bind our republics,” said the parliamentarian.

Chairman of the Union of Artists of Tatarstan Albert Shiabiev, in turn, said that the organization includes 242 painters, graphic artists, sculptors, artists of decorative and applied arts. Moreover, 169 of them are also members of the Union of Artists of Russia.

The Union of Artists of the Republic of Tatarstan conducts a large exhibition and charitable activity, noted Shiabiev, stressing that in the last five years alone the Union has organized over 120 exhibition events of the All-Russian, interregional and republican scale.

Senators, Deputy Chairman of the Union of Artists of Tatarstan, People’s Artist of the Republic Mudaris Mingazov, official representative of the Union of Artists of Tatarstan in St. Petersburg Ildus Vakhitov and members of the Republican Union of Artists also took part in the opening ceremony.

Tamila Askerova

pnp.ru