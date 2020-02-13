An exhibition of the artist Lira Suleiman works in Kazan

In Kazan, the Museum of Islamic Culture of the Kazan Kremlin Museum-Reserve presents an exposition of works by Tatar artist-decorator Lira Suleiman.

Lira Suleiman – decorator, winner of the International Calligraphy Competition-2019, lives in Ufa.

Lira Suleiman created paintings in mixed media. In her works, she adds volume and dynamism to calligraphic sketches in artistic traditions and the search for a new creative expression of the eternal truths of the Koran.

Sketches demonstrate the foundation, laconic perfection, from which Lyra Suleiman’s compositions breathing with energy grow. Considering the meaning of the text, each work has found its own color scheme, individual material. The artist performs compositions on wood and paper, uses Swarovski crystals, malachite and rhinestone.

The exhibition runs until February 29 daily from 9.00 to 19.30 hours.

Address: Kazan, Kremlin, Kul Sharif Mosque, Museum of Islamic Culture, Tatar Shamail Gallery

Tel .: + 7903-342–69–26, + 7843-567-81-25