An Extended Meeting of the National Council of the World Tatars Congress was held in Kazan

On December 18, 2019, an expanded meeting of the National Council of the World Tatars Congress was held at the GTRK Korston-Kazan.

The meeting was opened by head of the Executive Committee of the World Congress of Tatars Rinat Zakirov. He spoke about the issues that will be discussed at the meeting, and about the schedule of speakers.

“Today’s meeting is attended by the leaders of Tatar organizations from 63 regions of Russia, the Republic of Tatarstan and 29 foreign countries. Representatives of state structures of the republic are also present here. Prior to this, a meeting of the National Council of the World Tatars Congress was held, where the results of the activities of the World Tatars Congress in 2019 were summarized and tasks for 2020 outlined. The work plan has been. You can familiarize yourself with it on the official website of the World Tatars Congress, ”said Rinat Zakirov.

He also added that official representatives of the Congress in the Republic of Bashkortostan – Alfred Davletshin, in Tyumen – Rinat Nasyrov were appointed.

A report on the theme “Development of cooperation between the Tatar business and public organizations” was made by co-chairman of the public organization “Investment Russia”, Surgut, Alexei Safiollin.

“In 2015, we committed ourselves to create our own information platforms in Russia. Within 5 years, we have created a product that could collect data from all the settlements of Russia, ”he said.

The chairman of the regional public organization of the Rostov regional Tatar-Bashkir cultural center “Yaktashlar” Marcel Badgutdinov acquainted those present with the activities of the organization. According to Marcel Badgutdinov, today 5900 Tatars live in Rostov. There is a Tatar Sunday school in which 20 children improve the Tatar language. “Today, the urgent issue is the acquisition of student benefits,” said Marcel Badgutdinov.

Ramzia Gabbasova, chairman of the regional Tatar national-cultural autonomy of the Udmurt Republic, noted in her speech the important role of grants in the republic. “Today there is no need to look for sponsors,” said Ramzia Gabbasova. Today, the “Yanarysh” newspaper is operating in Udmurtia. For the print edition of 14 thousand copies, Ramziya Gabbasova expressed gratitude to the government of Tatarstan.

Executive Director of the Bashkir Republican Public Cultural and Educational Organization “Berlek”, organizer of the Discussion Club named after M. Sultanova-Akchurina Nafisa Akchurina in her speech emphasized the International Competition “Tatars Kyzy”, which was born in Bashkortostan.

The Chairman of the Council of the Regional Tatar public organization “Miras” of the Tyumen region Luiza Shamsutdinova spoke about the programs “Miras” implemented in recent years. Especially, she told about the Iskar-zhyen festival, which has been held since 2008. As you know, the festival is attended by state, public, national organizations of regions, regions, republics and autonomous okrugs, soloists and national creative groups from Russia, countries of near and far abroad.

The delegates paid special attention to the speech of Fuat Tinish, Chairman of the Society of Culture and Support of Kazan Tatars in the Turkish city of Ankara. In his speech, he spoke about the history of the Tatars who once lived on the territory of Manchuria.

At the end of the meeting, head of the Executive Committee of the World Congress of the Tatars, Rinat Zakirov, asked the participants to approve the resolution of the meeting. The resolution was adopted unanimously.

The awarding ceremony also took place. The decree on awarding of the President was announced by Danis Shakirov, First Deputy Head of the Executive Committee of the World Congress of Tatars.