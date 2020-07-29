An open football tournament dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the formation of the Republic of Tatarstan will be held in the Sverdlovsk region

28.07.2020

The Permanent Mission of the Republic of Tatarstan in the Sverdlovsk Region together with the Krasnoufimsk GO Administration with the support of the Ministry of Sports of the Republic of Tatarstan, the Ministry of Physical Culture and Sports of the Sverdlovsk Region and the Rubin football club plans to hold an open football tournament among children’s teams born in 2009-2010. for the prizes of the football club “Rubin”. Currently, the Regulations of the tournament have been approved and sent out.

The tournament is planned to be dedicated to the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the formation of the Republic of Tatarstan. Competitions will be held on August 18-20 in the city of Krasnoufimsk, Sverdlovsk region, on the street. Soviet, 59, in the stadium “Central”. The grand opening of the tournament is scheduled for August 18. Beginning at 10:00.

The organizers hope that by this time the epidemiological situation will stabilize and the football tournament will be held according to all the rules.

tatur.tatarstan.ru