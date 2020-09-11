Another billion rubles were allocated for the preservation and development of languages ​​in Tatarstan

September 11, 2020

The Cabinet of Ministers of the republic has approved a new program for preservation, study and development of languages ​​in Tatarstan for 2023-2030. The budget of the program is forecasted in the amount of 1.04 billion rubles for the entire period – from 126 to 134 million rubles are planned to be allocated annually for this purpose. The source of financing will be the budget of the republic, although it is not excluded that other funds will be attracted for implementation of specific measures.

The program is a continuation of a similar one, adopted back in 2014 for the period up to 2022 inclusive. The budget of the previous program, on average, turned out to be even slightly larger – 1.3 billion rubles were allocated for 9 years.

The objectives of this program are as follows:

The ratio of audiovisual information in the state languages ​​of the republic (that is, Russian and Tatar) in the field of public administration, infocommunication and services should be 50/50.

All published official documents and all information in the service sector of Tatarstan must be in Russian and Tatar.

The process of teaching the native languages ​​of the peoples of the republic should be provided with everything necessary for 100%, and all teachers of native languages ​​during the period of the program must undergo advanced training.

During this period, Tatarstan should send up to 43 thousand copies of educational, methodological and fiction literature (including in electronic form) to the regions of Russia and abroad.

All educational centers after Kayum Nasyri should be provided with the necessary educational and methodological support. Such centers operate, for example, in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, Ufa, Penza, Cheboksary, Ulyanovsk, Nur-Sultan, Bishkek.

Conduct up to 20 courses of studying the Tatar language.

The share of Russian regions whose students participate in the program event is 60%.

All documents of the heritage of the Russian and Tatar people from the archives of the republic must be digitized.

Maintain the number of national Sunday schools at 50 sites.

All 100% of children in the republic should take part in activities to familiarize themselves with the values ​​of national cultures.

Create during the program up to 320 children’s short and animated films in Tatar.

What the program includes

In total, the program provides 142 different activities in six areas.

The first is organizational, legal and analytical support for the study of native languages ​​in Tatarstan. According to it, documents, signs, announcements and much more in the republic must be in Russian and Tatar languages.

The direction of scientific and methodological support provides, for example, development of dictionaries and holding various scientific research in the linguistic and historical spheres, as well as the publication of various journals and scientific literature.

The direction of “Support for the parity functioning of the Russian and Tatar languages” also includes issues of office work in two languages, as well as implementation of television and radio broadcasting in Russian and Tatar, free legal assistance in Russian and Tatar and support for operation of educational centers in other regions.

Another, rather large-scale, direction is “Development of an integral system for studying the Tatar and Russian languages”, this also includes organization of bi- and polylingual education, and support for the study of Tatar outside the republic. There are 37 events in total: for example, development of various educational materials, training for teachers of the native language and grants for scientists, the organization of specialized shifts in children’s camps, as well as grants for public organizations and media projects.

There is also an “eventful” direction – holding events to popularize the study of the Tatar language. Among such events there are scientific conferences, Olympiads for schoolchildren and students, as well as the Days of the Russian and Tatar languages. Note that there are almost no cultural and entertainment events in this direction, they can be found in another program – to preserve national identity

Finally, the last direction is associated with creation of a favorable language environment in the Internet space. Here, for example, the development of thematic TV programs and the publication in the media of materials on preservation of languages, creation of cartoons and short films in Tatar, as well as the emergence of a Russian-Tatar machine translator for needs of the population and authorities, the creation of a system for the analysis and synthesis of Tatar speech and localization of software products …

Alexander Artemiev

realnoevremya.ru