Discussion platform was held at the Adymnar school in the framework of the VI World Forum of Tatar Women

oday, one of the discussion platforms held within the framework of the VI World Forum of Tatar Women was held at the Adymnar polylingual school.

Acquaitnace tour of the school was conducted by Deputy Director Rustam Gilmutdinov.

The participants of the forum got acquainted with the classrooms, which have all the necessary equipment for conducting lessons using modern technologies, and they also visited the school museum dedicated to Ayaz Gilyazov. The school staff noted that the writer’s grandchildren study here, and Nakiya Gilyazova helped to collect exhibits for the museum.

In addition, the guests were presented with the performances of young artists: the students of the school put on a mini-performance dedicated to the 135th anniversary of Gabdulla Tukay, and also showed the guests a dance number “Aulak Uy”.

The work of the discussion platform began with a greeting from the director of the Adymnar school, Aydar Shamsutdinov. He told the guests about how the idea of ​​the multilingual school came about and how the project came to life. He also acquainted the audience with the activities of the organization and educational programs. Today about 3000 children are learning here.