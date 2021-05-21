Rustam Minnikhanov  welcomed   members of the Valdai Club in Tatar

Tatarstan President Rustam Minnikhanov welcomed the members of the Valdai Club in Tatar.

“Kherle irtә barygyzga da, kherle kөn, duslar! (Good morning everyone! Good afternoon, friends, – approx. T-s “), – said the head of the republic, addressing the members of the club.

Starting his speech, Minnikhanov recalled the tragic events at school № 175.

“I would like to thank you for your support. There were difficult moments when the tragedy happened in gymnasium No. 175, and when not only Tatarstan, Russia, all our partners showed us sympathy and support, ”the President of Tatarstan said.

The Central Asian conference of the Valdai Club opened in Kazan in full-time participation. More than 60 experts from 16 countries – Russia, Afghanistan, Belarus, Great Britain, Hungary, Germany, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Turkey, Uzbekistan, France and Estonia – are taking part in the conference.