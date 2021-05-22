Personality upbringing in the spirit of national traditions begins from infancy

This was announced today by head of the kindergarten № 107 of the city of Izhevsk, the Udmurt Republic, head of the local public organization “Ak Kalfak” Brilliant Abdrakhmanova during the plenary session of the VI World Forum of Tatar Women.

“In 2007, after a major overhaul, a kindergarten №107 was opened in the Tatarskaya Sloboda of Izhevsk. At the request of the parents, the educational institution provided for the study of the native language, acquaintance with the culture, traditions and customs of the Tatar people, ”Brilliant Rafikovna said.

In her speech, she emphasized that the upbringing of the individual in the spirit of national traditions begins from infancy. “From childhood, a child must love his people, language, and nourish a sense of national pride with his heart and soul. We, in turn, absorb these qualities into the child, ”added Abdrakhmanova.