Professor Albina Valieva: In different European countries, we hold exhibitions that demonstrate the national artistic traditions of our people

Director of the International Center for Science and Culture in the Republic of Bulgaria, Doctor of Philology, Professor Albina Valeeva spoke at the VI World Forum of Tatar Women. She spoke about the activities carried out in Bulgaria and European countries to preserve the Tatar language and culture.

“Despite the fact that by the will of fate we live abroad, we try not to forget our native language. In the 2000s, an International Scientific and Cultural Center was opened in Bulgaria. In various European countries, we organize exhibitions demonstrating the national artistic traditions of our people, prepare thematic lectures on the peoples of the Volga region, hold meetings with statesmen, ambassadors, diplomats and artists, ”said Albina Valeeva.