Ilsiyar Iksanova: “Out of 325 writers, 222 are women”

IToday in the Writers’ Union of the Republic of Tatarstan within the framework of the VI World Forum of Tatar Women a discussion platform “Contemporary Literature and Society” has been held.

The participants of the forum were greeted by chairman of the Writers’ Union of Tatarstan, deputy of the State Council of the Republic of Tatarstan Rkail Zaydulla. Among the speakers were writers Fauzia Bayramova, Ilsiyar Iksanova, editor-in-chief of the Kazan “Utlary” magazine Rustam Galiullin, head of the Aznakayevsky district culture department Gulsina Khafizova.

In her speech, the writer, author of more than 40 books, Fauzia Bayramova, told the participants who had gathered from all over the world the history of writing her documentary book “Ana”. This work is dedicated to the mother of Chingiz Aitmatov, our compatriot Nagima Gabdulvalieva-Aitmatova. The book was published in 2015 in Kazan with the support of the World Congress of Tatars. In 2018, thanks to the efforts of Fauzia Bayramova, the book was also published in Russian under the title “The Tatar Mother of Chingiz Aitmatov”. The writer also said that the initiator of writing this book was the former Chairman of the WCT (and now the advisor to the head) Rinat Zakirov. In 2014, in honor of the 110th anniversary of Nagima Aitmatova, writers Rkail Zaydulla and Fauziya Bayramova were sent to Kyrgyzstan. During the week, guests from Tatarstan collected materials for future works. By the way, Rkail Zaydulla wrote the play “Nagima”.

Rustam Galiullin emphasized that as a result of the study, the main reader of the Kazan “Utlary” magazine was identified: this is a woman and she is 45 years old. According to the editor-in-chief, today the magazine has more than a thousand subscribers outside of Tatarstan, most of whom are from Bashkortostan.

Gulsina Khafizova’s speech was dedicated to the history of the Tatar villages of Aznakaevo. The head of the department of culture noted that information about the history of 36 disappeared villages was collected and more than 30 books were published on the history of the Tatar villages of the region. It is worth recalling that today the people of Aznakay can serve as an example in studying the history of the region, villages, identifying individuals, people from this region. This noble deed was initiated by the head of the region, Marsel Shaydullin.

Then the floor was taken by the deputy chairman of the Writers’ Union of the Republic of Tatarstan Ilsiyar Iksanova. The poetess greeted the forum participants by her poem and noted that out of 325 writers who are currently members of the Union, 222 are women.