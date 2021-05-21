Danis Shakirov: “An exhibition dedicated to the 1100th anniversary of the adoption of Islam will open during the forum of Tatar religious figures”

The XI All-Russian Forum of Tatar Religious Figures will be held in Kazan from 3 to 5 June. On the days of the gathering, the events dedicated to the 1100th anniversary of the adoption of Islam will start. One of these events will take place at the Kazan Expo International Exhibition Center. There will be an exhibition dedicated to the 1100th anniversary of the adoption of Islam.

Today, under the chairmanship of head of Executive Committee of the World Congress of Tatars Danis Fanisovich Shakirov, the first meeting of the organizing committee of the exhibition took place. “The exhibition will open within the framework of the XI All-Russian Forum of Tatar Religious Figures,” Danis Shakirov said at the round table. Danis Shakirov: ”